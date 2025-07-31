The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force appoints its first female Assistant Commissioner of Police

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has appointed its first female Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Antonia Moses who has served the police force over 32 years, is among 25 officers who received appointments this week.

Acting Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey James.

Meanwhile, Alleyne Maximen was also appointed recently as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

And new Acting Assistant Superintendent of police Delvin Jno Lewis returned to Dominica recently from an 11-week high level RSS command and staff course at St Georges University in Grenada.