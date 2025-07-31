Government introduces measure to address a shortage of farm labour on Island The 2025 CXC examination results for Dominican students set for Monday August 25 Installation of the geothermal power plant in the Roseau Valley is nearing completion The National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) is reporting a significant decrease in the number of people needing hurricane shelters this year The Union representing public officers in Dominica is closer to reaching an agreement over salary increase Dominica and the People’s Republic of China signs new economic and technical agreement
Local News

The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force appoints its first female Assistant Commissioner of Police

14 August 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force has appointed its first female Assistant Commissioner of Police.

Antonia Moses who has served the police force over 32 years, is among 25 officers who received appointments this week. 

Acting Deputy Police Chief Jeffrey James.

Meanwhile, Alleyne Maximen was also appointed recently as an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

And new Acting Assistant Superintendent of police Delvin Jno Lewis returned to Dominica recently from an 11-week high level RSS command and staff course at St Georges University in Grenada.

