The Chairman of the Komite’ Pou Etide Kreyol has called for a Government subvention to advance the work of the committee

Chairman of the Komite’ Pou Etide Kreyol Raymond Lawrence has called for a Government subvention to advance the work of the committee.

His call came at the National Consultation for the Creole Language at the UWI Global Campus.

Lawrence says a National Creole Policy is also long overdue.

Chairman of Komite’ Pour Etide Kreyol Raymond Lawrence

Member of the Komite’ Pour Etide Kreyol Sonia Akpa told the consultation that there needs to be a national effort to legitimize the creole language.

Member of the Komite’ pour Etide Kreyol Sonia Akpa.

In recognition of their outstanding contribution to the preservation and promotion of the creole language and culture, tribute plaques were presented to Grace Henderson on behalf of her deceased father Felix Henderson and Amanda Richardson on behalf of deceased Djamala Fontaine