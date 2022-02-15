The Caribbean In The Metaverse?

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Feb. 15, 2022: Tech is continuously growing in the Caribbean because of the continued support for technology and Bitcoin trading. However, the Caribbean Telecommunications Union’s Secretary-General wants the Caribbean not to give up all technological innovations to the Western world. His biggest concern is that there is a lot of untapped talent in the Caribbean that should be utilized.

SuperWorld

SuperWorld is a metaverse that Hrish Lotlikan co-founded. It is a digital space where people can buy, curate, and sell virtual land that has been copied from the physical surface of the Earth. It is a network of 3D interfaces that allow many people to interact with avatars.

In this world, people can create wealth that can later be passed on through generations. Additionally, what is interesting about SuperWorld is that it is free for everyone to use. This allows more people to try and create their generational wealth in the digital world. To know more you can follow this link

A metaverse is a popular topic worldwide, like Bitcoin trading, so it’s no surprise that there is a specific metaverse that has come out of the Caribbean. However, it will be interesting to see if other nations follow suit and create their own version of a metaverse.