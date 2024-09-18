The Dominica Public Service Union calls for the enactment of the Public Service Management Bill CEO of Dominica’s International Airport Company pleased with the progress made so far National football player Fabio Drigo receives scholarship to attend University in the United States Ministry of Agriculture to embark on tree crop rehabilitation and expansion program 13 members of JCI Dominica to attend the 64th national convention in Guyana CEO of Discover Dominica Authority welcomes the announcement of a new non-stop flight from New Jersey to Douglas Charles Airport
Local News

The 3rd edition of Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl has officially been launched

01 October 2024
The Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development has officially launched the third edition of Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl.

The event which is aimed to showcase local small businesses is set for 21st to 24th October 2024 at the Botanic Gardens.

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Daren Pinard says each day will embrace a different theme.

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Daren Pinard

