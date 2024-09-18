Local News
The 3rd edition of Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl has officially been launched
01 October 2024
The Ministry of Labour, Public Service Reform, Social Partnership, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development has officially launched the third edition of Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl.
The event which is aimed to showcase local small businesses is set for 21st to 24th October 2024 at the Botanic Gardens.
Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Daren Pinard says each day will embrace a different theme.
Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Daren Pinard
