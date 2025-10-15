Local News
The 2025-2026 Cruise Season opens today
15 October 2025
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
The 2025-2026 Cruise Season opens today, with an announcement by Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton that the season will be the biggest ever for Dominica.
She says the country will see a significant increase in cruise passengers and cruise ship calls.
Mrs. Pemberton has encouraged stake holders in the Sector to play their part to ensure a highly successful cruise season.
Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton
