Local News

The 2025-2026 Cruise Season opens today

15 October 2025
The 2025-2026 Cruise Season opens today, with an announcement by Tourism Minister Denise Charles Pemberton that the season will be the biggest ever for Dominica.

She says the country will see a significant increase in cruise passengers and cruise ship calls.

Mrs. Pemberton has encouraged stake holders in the Sector to play their part to ensure a highly successful cruise season.

Minister for Tourism Denise Charles Pemberton

