Thailand, Cambodia to return to military positions after border clash 

08 June 2025
Thai and Cambodian forces will return to their previously agreed-upon positions on the border, both sides have announced, after the two governments reinforced their military presence following an eruption of violence that killed a Cambodian soldier.

Thai Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Sunday that both sides hoped the thorny border issue could be fully resolved through a meeting on Saturday of the Joint Boundary Committee, which was set up to facilitate bilateral negotiations.

Cambodia PM urges calm after border clash with Thailand leaves soldier dead

Thailand ready for 'high-level operation' if Cambodia border row escalates

Thailand and Cambodia reinforce troops along disputed border: Thai minister

But Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn reiterated that his government had called on the International Court of Justice to resolve the border dispute.

“Given the complexity, historical nature and sensitivity of these disputes, it is increasingly evident that bilateral dialogue alone may no longer suffice to bring about a comprehensive and lasting solution,” Sokhonn said.

However, Thailand has said it does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction and proposes to settle the matter through bilateral negotiations.

The two countries have, for more than a century, contested sovereignty over undemarcated points along their shared border when France mapped out Cambodia in 1907 when it was a French colony.

Since 2008, when fighting first broke out over an 11th-century Hindu temple, bouts of violence have sporadically occurred, resulting in the deaths of at least 28 people.

In the most recent outbreak on May 28, a Cambodian soldier was killed in the disputed border region between Cambodia’s Preah Vihear province and Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

While the Thai and Cambodian militaries agreed to quell tensions, Cambodia said it could keep its troops in the area despite Thailand urging it to leave.

On Saturday, the Thai army took control of the “opening and closing” of all border crossings it shares with Cambodia, referring to a “threat to Thailand’s sovereignty and security”.

epa12140814 Cambodian soldiers ride on a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 28 May 2025. An exchange of gunfire between Cambodian and Thai troops along their disputed border resulted in the death of one Cambodian soldier, according to the Cambodian defense ministry. EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY
Cambodian soldiers ride on a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on May 28, 2025 [Kith Serey/EPA]

According to government data, Thailand operates 17 official border crossings along the shared 817km (508-mile) frontier.

Earlier on Sunday, the army shortened operating hours at 10 border crossings.

 

