World News
Tense standoff in Los Angeles as Trump sends in troops to quell protests
08 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Security forces fire tear gas and rubber bullets in downtown Los Angeles after US President Donald Trump sent in National Guard troops to quell protests against immigration raids.
- The clashes near the Metropolitan Detention Centre come on the third day of Trump’s immigration crackdown, with dozens of people, including undocumented migrants, rounded up in raids across Los Angeles by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.
