Government in discussion with a local investor for a water bottling plant

Three men who were charged with unlawful assembly during protest action outside Fort Young Hotel on March 19 granted bail in the sum of $25, 000

A Dominican male has died from leptospirosis

Dominicans living abroad encouraged to utilize the Dominica Social Security’s voluntary contributor coverage

A new aspect being looked at to address transportation challenges for the 2025 Jazz and Creole Festival

20 have now been charged with unlawful assembly on March 19