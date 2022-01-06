Teejay Kicks Off ‘Fire In The Booth’ Dancehall Cypher With Sean Paul, Skillibeng & More

Teejay kicks off the highly anticipated Fire In The Booth dancehall cypher on Apple Music with some big names to come like Sean Paul and St. Thomas own Skillibeng.

It’s 2022, and UK DJ Charlie Sloth is still keeping things blazing with his signature show Fire In The Booth. Sloth is hitting 2022 at full torque as he prepares to showcase dancehall in all its glory, blending legends with the new guns.

A showcase that is said to separate the boys from the men and the amateur from the authentic, ‘Fire in the Booth’ is known as the biggest freestyle platform on the planet, and after a few months break in late 2021, it is back with a bang and should be bigger and more musically explosive than ever. The latest offering from the famous freestyle music format has been dubbed “The Jamaica series” and was launched on January 4.

It will not only feature some of the brightest up and coming artistes in the industry but, to top it all off, has pulled out all the stops and copped artistes such as Pamputtae, Zebee, Teejay, Daddy1, Runkus, and one of the hottest acts in the business presently, Skillibeng. If that was not enough to get fans anxiously salivating, Grammy winner Sean Paul is also on board to show off his freestyle skills and shake things up big time.

Other names that are featured on the Instagram poster include Jashii, Laa Lee, and Qrush. On the official ‘Fire in the Booth’ Instagram page, the caption reads.

“What a season! Jamaica Stand up! It’s finally here! The level of talent is immense right now from the legend to the trailblazers, all the way to the new names you need to watch. A massive salute to every artists taking part.”

DJ Charlie Sloth previously spoke about moving Fire In The Booth to Apple Music and how that helped him realized his dream of having a Jamaican version.

“One of the reasons I moved FITB to Apple Music was to fulfil this goal… Jamaica has always been top of my list,” Sloth told the Jamaica Star newspaper last year. “Jamaica is a place that I love personally but, most importantly, because of its immeasurable musical legacy. There are new names that I want to share with the world while at the same time celebrate the legacy of some of Jamaica’s most iconic superstars.”

Entertainers who have participated in ‘Fire in the Booth’ over the years include Drake, AJ Tracey Charlie Sloth, Unknown P, and Akala. The format will premiere on Apple Music every Tuesday for the next seven weeks, and the calendar kicks off on Tuesday, January 4, with Teejay at 4 pm UK/11 am JA. It will then continue.

Tuesday January 11 with Sean Paul at 4pm UK/ 11am JA

Tuesday January 18 with Daddy1 at 4pm UK/11 am JA

Tuesday January 25 with Zebee at 4pm UK/ 11am JA

Tuesday February 1 with Skillibeng at 4pm UK/ 11am JA

Tuesday February 8 with Runkus at 4om UK/11am JA

Jamaican Cypher artistes will be featured on February 15 at the same time previously announced.