Team of Cuban Specialists visits to Discuss Cooperation In Agriculture.

A team of Cuban specialists are on island meeting with agriculture officials to discuss further cooperation in agriculture.

The Cuban technical cooperation team is visiting under the bi-lateral agreement on agriculture facility with the FAO partners in Technical cooperation.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Reginald Severin says they look forward to developing programs for complementing production systems and find ways in which they can help each other in advancing their agricultural sectors.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/270423Dr.Severin001.mp3

Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Agriculture Reginald Severin.