Team Great Britain ordered to return Olympic medal from Tokyo 2020 Games

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The British Olympic Association (BOA) announced on Thursday the team was informed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that it must return the silver medals from the 4x100m relay event won during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

In February, CAS ruled that British sprinter Chijindu Ujah committed a doping rules violation by testing positive for a pair of banned substances. As a result, Ujah and the three other British sprinters that participated in the 4x100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics were stripped of their silver medals. Ujah’s results in the 100m sprint were also disqualified.

“It is with real sadness that we have had to ask for the medals, certificates and pins back, especially for the three athletes who have been affected through no fault of their own,” BOA CEO Andy Anson said in a statement.

“However, this is the CAS ruling and we must abide by it, just as we have been clear that must happen to other nations whose athletes have broken doping rules.

“It is heart-breaking for Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Zharnel Hughes, but especially for Richard Kilty, who only competed in one event in Tokyo. We have written to them all to ensure they know their individual status is not diminished in the eyes of everyone at the BOA.”

