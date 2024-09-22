Local News
Teachers in Dominica to observe World Teachers Day with a rally on Friday
02 October 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dominican teachers will observe World Teachers Day with a rally at Dublanc on Friday.
President of the Dominica Association of teachers Mervin Alexander says World Teachers Day is an opportunity for teachers to celebrate the profession.
President of the Dominica Association of Teachers Mervin Alexander
Related News
22 September 2024
The Dominica Public Service Union calls for the enactment of the Public Service Management...
29 September 2024
Dominica’s President says Chronic Non-Communicable Diseases are an issue of concern for ...
23 September 2024
Dominica’s geothermal energy project reaches new stage in its development
30 September 2024