Teachers in Dominica to observe World Teachers Day with a rally on Friday

02 October 2024
This content originally appeared on DBC Radio.
Dominican teachers will observe World Teachers Day with a rally at Dublanc on Friday.

President of the Dominica Association of teachers Mervin Alexander says World Teachers Day is an opportunity for teachers to celebrate the profession.

President of the Dominica Association of Teachers Mervin Alexander

