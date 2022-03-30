Tabby Diamond, Of The Mighty Diamonds, Killed In Drive-By Shooting

Legendary reggae vocalist Donald “Tabby Diamond” Shaw was reportedly shot and killed during a drive-by shooting on Tuesday night while on McKinley Crescent.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has not confirmed the death of Shaw nor have details of his death been revealed. However, news reports say that Shaw and another man who is said to be his family member, Owen Beckford, were both killed during the incident.

Three other persons, two men and one woman, are reportedly being treated for gunshot wounds. Tabby Diamond is reportedly among two persons who died during the attack.

According to the Gleaner, reports by residents who witnessed the incident claim that an unknown vehicle with occupants was seen driving suspiciously before armed men exited the vehicle, after which they opened fire at a gathering of persons.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of Shaw’s home, which was known to be where people met up to socialize.

According to The Gleaner, The Mighty Diamond’s lead vocalist suffered gunshot wounds to his face. He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

The JCF has not revealed any information on their investigation into the attack, but some news sources claim that a man has been arrested for the shooting. There are also claims that the singer might have been the intended target as part of a retribution scheme in which his close relatives are alleged to be involved in several recent shootings incidents in the McKinley Crescent community.

Shaw is 67 years old at the time of his death. His group The Mighty Diamonds was formed in 1969.

The other members, Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson and Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson, released a statement on Wednesday morning.

“The families are thanking everyone for their love and support. During this difficult time, we are asking for peace and privacy. Long Live Tabby,” the statement posted to their official Instagram page read.

The Mighty Diamonds are recognized locally and internationally and were recently recognized in Jamaica for their contribution to music. The group was honored with the Order of Distinction in the Officer Class in 2021.

Some of the songs the group is well-known for include “Pass the Kutchie” and “I Need a Roof”.