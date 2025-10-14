Dominica’s Creole and Cultural Ambassador Leroy Wadix Charles to receive a major award in Miami The MP for the Mahaut Constituency wants the issue of vagrancy which exists at the Mahaut market to be addressed 28 titles will soon be handed over to home owners who have benefitted from Government’s housing programs Dominica’s former Ambassador to the OECS and CARICOM says the decision by four CARICOM member states to begin full free movement is commendable Ferry service to Dominica to resume this weekend The CEO of Discover Dominica Authority believes an MOU signed with tourism officials in Barbados will move Dominica’s tourism to new levels
Syria’s al-Sharaa to meet Russia’s Putin in Moscow on Wednesday 

14 October 2025
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will visit Russia on Wednesday to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Syria’s state news agency reports, as part of a broader diplomatic push to bolster the Damascus transitional government’s international legitimacy.

It will be al-Sharaa’s first official visit to Moscow, a longtime ally of the former Bashar al-Assad regime that al-Sharaa’s forces ousted in December.

During the visit, al-Sharaa and Putin will discuss “regional and international developments” and “ways to strengthen cooperation”, Syria’s SANA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the presidential media directorate. Al-Sharaa will also meet with members of the Syrian community living in Russia, the report said.

The Reuters news agency cited a Syrian official as saying that al-Sharaa will hold talks on the continued presence of Russia’s naval base in Tartous and its air base in Khmeimim. The source added that al-Sharaa also plans to formally request that Moscow hand over al-Assad, who has been living in exile with his family in Moscow since fleeing Syria in December.

Al-Sharaa, who once headed the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda under the name Abu Mohammed al-Julani, commanded rebel forces that seized Damascus and installed a new government late last year, ending al-Assad’s decades-long rule.

Since then, Russia has sought to build ties with Syria’s new leadership, including offering Damascus diplomatic support over Israeli strikes on Syrian territory.

SANA reported that Putin called al-Sharaa in February, expressing support for Syria’s “unity, sovereignty and stability”. In July, Putin and his minister of foreign affairs, Sergey Lavrov, met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani in Moscow.

The Syrian president’s visit to Moscow follows his September trip to New York, where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), declaring that Syria was “reclaiming its rightful place among the nations of the world” and urging for an end to sanctions.

Syria is “writing a new chapter in its story, titled peace, stability, and prosperity”, he told the UNGA.

 

