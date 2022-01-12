Suspect arrested in 2012 murder of British family and French cyclist in French Alps

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Paris (CNN)A man was arrested in the French Alps on Wednesday on suspicion of murdering four people, including three members of a British family, more than nine years ago, the Annecy prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

Saad al-Hilli, his wife, Ikbal al-Hilli, and his 74-year-old mother-in-law were shot dead on the outskirts of Chevaline, near Lake Annecy, on September 5, 2012. The al-Hillis’ two young daughters survived the shootings , one with wounds from a beating and a gunshot.

A French cyclist, Sylvain Mollier, was also shot dead at the same time.

“A person was put in custody on January 12, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. (local) by the investigation unit of Chamb?ry in relation with the murder of the Al Hili family and Sylvain Mollier, dubbed the ‘Chevaline case,'” the statement said.

The arrest was carried out to verify the suspect’s schedule, according to the statement.

