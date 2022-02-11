Sun’s Covid Corner

Covid spread in the Caribbean continues

Dominica Covid-19 cases Report: Monday 17 January to 20 January

Date; Number of New Cases; Total Active Cases; Total Covid related Deaths

Monday,17 January 164 630 48

Tuesday, 18 January 103 662 48

Wednesday, 19 January 93 732 48

Thursday, 20 January 103 766 49

(Source: Ministry of Health)

Saint Lucia Records 283 New Cases

On Saturday, Saint Lucia received confirmation of 283 new cases of COVID-19, processed the previous day from 764 samples, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs says.

According to the Ministry, 653 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 111 from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited, collected on January 20, 2022, and January 21, 2022.

A Ministry release said the number of positive cases made up 37.04% of all the samples processed on that date and brought the total number of patients diagnosed in the country so far to 19 468.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 199 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to date to 4 281.

In addition, currently, there are 43 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which four of them are severely ill.

To date 50, 886 individuals have received full vaccination while another 6 036 are partially vaccinated and 5 860have received their booster shot.

517 new cases on average in Barbados

COVID-19 infections are increasing in Barbados, with 517 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 97% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on January 17.

There have been 38,586 infections and 274 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Eight Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded eight COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of virus-related deaths to 3,286. The latest fatalities include four elderly males, one elderly female, and three middle-aged males. Seven people had multiple comorbidities and one person had only one comorbidity. In its 4 pm update on Saturday, the Ministry of Health also reported 705 new cases. Active cases have risen to 18,391. Additionally, 586 patients are hospitalised. With regard to the Ministry’s vaccination efforts, 677,726 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of a two-dose regimen, while 684,018 people have completed their vaccination regimen. To date, 104,549 people have received a booster dose.

Three Omicron cases in Antigua and Barbuda

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas said health officials have identified three cases of Covid’s Omicron variant among the 499 active cases in Antigua and Barbuda to date, the Observer newspaper has reported.

On Thursday, without releasing the exact number, the Ministry of Health disclosed that the fast-spreading but seemingly less deadly Omicron variant had reached the shores of the twin islands.

And, as part of the Ministry of Health’s regular sequencing for Covid-19 and surveillance, samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) where the three cases were detected.

Dr. Sealey-Thomas told Observer yesterday that Omicron is more transmissible than the other variants, hence the need for residents to continue to take serious precautions.

“If it’s more transmissible, it means we need to be even more vigilant with protocols, social and public health measures to control the disease. We need to continue to practice social and physical distancing, the things that we have been preaching, we need to get vaccinated,” she said.

Meanwhile, the CMO pointed out that another matter of concern for health officials was a large number of cases among children.

“We have been seeing, over the last two weeks, an increase in paediatric cases. We are seeing an increase in the number of children showing up with symptoms and that has been seen worldwide with Omicron,” she said.

The common symptoms among children, according to Dr. Sealey-Thomas, include diarrhoea, vomiting, and decreased appetite, the Observer said.