Sun Quotes of the Week

“In the name of God, go”

Conservative MP David Davis, from the same party as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, called on the British leader to step down from office as Johnson faces a torrent of criticism from lawmakers and citizens over his alleged participation in a party held at 10 Downing Street in breach of COVID-19 regulations.

“The courts and the prosecutor’s office are being used like whips to silence journalists.”

-Paola Ugaz, a Peruvian investigative journalist who has faced repeated lawsuits and a criminal inquiry after revealing allegations of sexual and physical abuse in an elite Catholic society in Peru, quoted in an article by Julie Turkewitz and Mitra Taj on Jan. 19, 2022 in the New York Times. Over the past few years, multiply lawsuits, or threats of lawsuits, have cowered Dominican journalists. Not true? Ask Matt Peltier of Q95FM.

“I can confirm that the Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations.”

-Police Commissioner Cressida Dick as British police launches criminal investigation into Downing Street parties that violated Covid-19 restrictions. Commissioner Dick has set an example that other police commissioners in the Commonwealth should emulate. No one is beyond the police’s investigative arm.

“A death penalty system that seeks procedural fairness and reliability brings with it delays that severely aggravate the cruelty of capital punishment and significantly undermine the rationale for imposing a sentence of death in the first place”.

-United States Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who retired last week, quoted in a Washington Post article entitled: “Opinion: If the Supreme Court ever abolishes the death penalty, we must thank Justice Breyer”.

On the issue of the imposition of capital punishment in Dominica, the public patiently, silently, awaits Justice Wynante Adrian-Roberts’ decision on imposing the death penalty on convicted murderer Rodman Moses Lewis who was found guilty, in November 2020, for the brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend in 2015.

“My concern is how could a prime piece of real estate owned by the people of Dominica is sold into private hands when it is clear that there is great need for port expansion”.

-Danny Lugay, parliamentary representative for Roseau North on State owned DBS radio on 29 January 2022 about the sale of the former Public Works Department compound for the building of a hotel.