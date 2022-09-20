Strikes could bring UK rail to a halt

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Labor unions in the United Kingdom offered the country a brief respite from a wave of strike action during the period of national mourningfor the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Now, one day after the monarch’s funeral, strikes are back on as workers press their claims for better pay and conditions and annual inflation hovers around 10%.

Earlier this month, rail and postal worker unions paused plans to walk out over demands for higher pay in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said Tuesday that more than 40,000 workers spanning 14 train operators and Network Rail, the owner of the national railway infrastructure, would strike for 24 hours starting on October 1 in a dispute over pay, job security and conditions.

The RMT said the action — which will coincide with separate strikes by otherrail staff and bus workers — would bring Britain’s railways to an “effective standstill.”

