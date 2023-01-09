Statement by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on the situation in Brazil

Black Immigrant Daily News

(CARICOM Secretariat, Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown, Guyana – Monday, 9 January 2023): The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) strongly condemns the violent invasion of government buildings that occurred in Brasília today by a misguided mob refusing to accept the results of free and fair democratic elections.

Those involved should be held to account. We welcome the quick restoration of order.

CARICOM reaffirms its unwavering commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

