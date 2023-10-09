Sports Div. kicks Off T10 Parish Cricket Festival

The Sports Division in the Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports and Community Development will commence the 2nd Edition of the Independence T10 Parish Cricket Festival today Saturday, October 7, 2023.

The Independence T10 Parish Cricket Festival is an activity planned as part of Dominica’s Independence celebrations. The inaugural festival was held last year. Ten (10) teams representing the ten (10) parishes will participate in this year’s festival which is expected to culminate on November 5, 2023 with the grand final.

The teams will be divided into two groups of five (5) with matches played in a round robin format, leading to the semi-finals, 3rd place match and the final.

One match will be played on the opening day, Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Botanic Gardens from 2:30 p.m.; St. George will play St. Luke.