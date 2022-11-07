Spice Drops New Song With Vybz Kartel and Breaks Instagram Silence

Spice is on the mends and got a new song with her longtime collaborator Vybz Kartel.

Dancehall artist Spice appears to be well, and she is back on Instagram following a reported health scare in the Dominican Republic after having surgery. The artist is yet to address concerned fans after reports surfaced that she had suffered a heart attack after getting a round 2 BBL in the Spanish country. The artist was reportedly in a coma, and fans have shared their prayers for her recovery.

Spice’s friends and family members have remained tightlipped about her condition, with a booking agent Ray Alexander publicly denying that she was in a coma. However, an Urban Islandz source confirmed that she was in the D.R for plastic surgery.

On Sunday evening into Monday morning, Spice popped up on Instagram, where she shared support for her friend Lisa Hanna and her son. She also shared the tracklist for her sophomore album ‘Emancipated’ on her Instagram Stories, the first post since her reported health scare.

One of the songs that she shared on her Instagram Stories also appeared to take shots at those who expressed concern for her.

“The same mouth you feed at yuh table will do to you what Cain do to Able. The same mouth which say fi you disable sometimes mi wish them mouth did have a label…them a wish me fi fall out, keep going all out,” the lyrics from the song “Same Mouth” said.

The artist also shared another post from a fan page promoting her new song “Worlds Apart with Vybz Kartel and Nigerian singer-songwriter, Patoranking.

On Twitter, fans reacted to Spice’s resurfacing on the internet and not responding to fans. Many shared that the artist might have been pulling an elaborate stunt to promote music similar to her in the past, appearing to have bleached her skin to promote her song “Black Hypocrisy.”

“If this was all for gimmicks Spice lost me as a fan. I am honestly hoping it is not so cause this would be low asf,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Is spice fr? After having everyone concerned, not even a message to state that she’s feeling okay? But posting a song bout “same mouth,” another person said.

Spice has not yet posted anything on her Instagram since mid October when she announced that she would be taking an hiatus from social media.