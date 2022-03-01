Spice Chided Dancehall Pastor For Releasing Unfinished Song

Spice is calling out, Pastor Stephen Blake, also known as the Dancehall Pastor, for releasing a song called “Solid Ground,” which she says was done without her permission.

In a post on Instagram, the Queen of Dancehall bashed the artist who goes by the name Pastor Blake for using the demo to the song to create a whole track then release it without permission.

The song was released on February 25 but did not appear on either Spice’s official Vevo channel or any streaming platform.

According to Spice, she had asked Blake not to release the unmixed song.

“Stephen you claim to be a man of God . I asked you privately not to release this unfinished Demo that we started working on from 2020 and you still continue to clout chase because of your own church sister,” Spice began in a caption for the post which had a screenshot of the Jamaica Star headline announcing the song.

“I don’t know about you but One thing I don’t do is play with God ?? TAKE OUT MI VOICE OUT A YUH SONG A GWAN YUH WAYS INNA JESUS NAME,” she demanded.

In separate Instagram Stories, Spice said, “mi tiad. Tek out mi voice outta yuh song,” she said.

In later posts, Spice also said she was taking a break from social media as she was tired of being a target.

“The only Collab I have out now is with my son @official.nicho Po-Po video out now. LINK IN MY BIO RUN IT UP Until you see me again say a prayer for me , I love you all,” she captioned a graphic that read, “Besties I am taking a break from social media, I’m not as strong as I used to be. In fact, I’m weak and tired of being a target. Please pray for me while I pray for myself.”

In the meantime, Stephen Blake has not officially responded to Spice. An hour after Spice’s initial post, calling him out, he shared a video on Instagram of the two in the studio practicing the chorus.

The video transitioned to the audio of Spice singing. Blake made sure he turned the comments off no doubt to avoid confrontations with Spice’s fan base, ‘the Smurfs.’

“Hold a Solid Ground #notocloutchasing,” he captioned the video. In his Instagram Stories, he also added a comment, “Love you Grace [praying emoji].”

In the meantime, the song seems to have been well received by fans of Spice who shared it around. Blake, on the other hand, has a small, modest following of 16k compared to Spice’s three million followers.

Fans of Spice took to Blake’s other comments to violate him on behalf of their favorite artiste.

“Yuh see yuh head how it shape like avocado a wah box yuh inna it wid mi bible,” one of Spice’s fans said.

“You s**k stomach ! N u still a post di song just fi clout ! Idk wat spice was thinking ! Move n guh collab wid lady saw ! Just fi show u nuh genuin u kno weh yah do ugly pastor ? Di song nah guh weh cuz spice wont be promoting it gweh,” another said.

“How yuh snake out ppl and talking bout your a Christian? Clout chasing worldly possessions,” another Spice fan said.