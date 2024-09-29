Dominica and the People’s Republic of China continue activities to mark the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations Dominica is scheduled to host the 6th edition of the Dream XI Nature Isle T10 tournament in December. CEO of Dominica’s International Airport Company pleased with the progress made so far MOU signed between National Cooperative Credit Union and Nevis Cooperative Credit Union Dominicans Jerlani Robinson and Kyron Phillip have been named to the Windward Islands Volcanoes training squad for the upcoming regional Super 50 overs tournament. MP for the Mahaut Constituency Cassani Laville says the death of 26-year-old D-won Durand is a blow for the community
World News

SpaceX launches mission to rescue astronauts stranded at space station 

29 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
A SpaceX spacecraft has lifted off to rescue two astronauts stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) due to technical issues.

NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian astronaut Aleksandr Gorbunov took off on Saturday from Cape Canaveral, Florida to bring back Suni Williams and Barry Wilmore.

The Dragon spacecraft, operated by SpaceX, the private company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, is set to arrive at the ISS on Sunday.

Originally, astronauts Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson were set to be part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

However, they gave up their spots to accommodate Williams and Wilmore, astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical issues with the Starliner spacecraft.

Williams and Wilmore were originally scheduled to return to Earth on June 13, after their Boeing Starliner capsule launched its first crewed flight from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on June 5. But the Starliner had been plagued with issues, even before the June 5 launch. A previous launch attempt was scrapped on June 1 just moments before launch because of a ground control computer performance issue.

During the 25-hour flight to the International Space Station, the spacecraft experienced several helium leaks and a malfunctioning thruster. Then, when the Starliner arrived on June 6 and attempted to dock at the ISS, four more of the 28 thrusters malfunctioned causing the ship’s arrival to be delayed.

Saturday’s launch of NASA’s mission had been delayed for several days due to the effects of Hurricane Helene. Weather concerns persisted until the last minute, with rain and storms posing risks to the mission.

“The crewmates will conduct more than 200 scientific investigations, including blood clotting studies, moisture effects on plants grown in space, and vision changes in astronauts during their mission,” read a NASA statement.

Williams and Wilmore are expected to return to Earth in February 2025, along with Hague and Gorbunov.

 

