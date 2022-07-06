South Korea bets on nuclear power, restarting construction on two reactors

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Seoul, South Korea (CNN)South Korea, one of the world’s most fossil fuel-reliant economies, is re-embracing nuclear energy, with the government announcing Tuesday it will restart construction on two nuclear reactors and extend the life of those already in operation.

By 2030, the Energy Ministry wants nuclear to make up at least 30% of the country’s power generation — a step up from its previous goal of 27%.

To meet this, South Korea is restarting construction on two new reactors at the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant on the country’s east coast. Construction on the two reactors has been stalled since 2017, when former President Moon Jae-in — who had pushed hard to phase out nuclear energy — took office.

But with a new President in office, South Korea’s nuclear industry is returning at full speed.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who assumed the role in May, criticized Moon’s stance on nuclear energy and expressed support for the flagging industry throughout his election campaign.

