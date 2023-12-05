Soufriere mourns loss of Coulibri Ridge CEO

Tourism Minister and Parliamentary Representative for the Soufriere constituency Denise Charles is mourning the loss of Quebec entrepreneur Daniel Langlois and his spouse Dominique Marchand.

The couple co-operated Coulibri Ridge, a sustainable, off grid, luxury eco-resort in Dominica.

Their bodies were reportedly found in a charred vehicle on December 1 in the Gallion Area.

In a statement, Charles tearfully remembered the couple for their commitment to serving the community of Soufriere and Dominica by extension.

Over the weekend, police made an arrest of the suspects.

Minister Charles thanked the police and the minister of national security for their swift actions.

Charles went on to make a passionate plea to embrace the role of being good neighbors by fostering peace and love.

The plea, grounded in a call to follow the divine command to love both God and one’s neighbor, emphasizes the incompatibility of negative emotions like anger, jealousy, and hatred within the community, highlighting that only love and peace can lead to prosperity.

MP for the Soufriere constituency Denise Charles

Unconfirmed reports speculate, that police apprehended the owner of an adjoining property to Coulibri Ridge along with his spouse and an alleged hitman.

Kairi news will bring you more information as the story unfolds.