Social & Behavioral Change Programing Progresses In The Kalinago Territory

The collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment, and Constituency Empowerment, in partnership with UNICEF, continue efforts to promote social and behavioral change, particularly emphasizing child welfare and safeguarding within the Kalinago Territory.

Presently, the Ministry has launched a mentorship program that targets vulnerable families.

Kalinago Development Officer Donalson Frederick says that 200 individuals have already been trained.

The Ministry has launched a mentorship program that targets vulnerable families, Donalson Frederick tells us more about this.

Donalson Frederick, Kalinago Development Officer in the Division of Kalinago Affairs.