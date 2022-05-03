Snoop Dogg Reignites 6x9ine Beef On “It’s So Dumb It’s Criminal” TV Show

Snoop Dogg may have reignite his old beef with 6ix9ine by taking a jab at the controversial rapper on It’s So Dumb It’s Criminal TV series.

Snoop Dogg is no stranger to controversial comments. Like 50 Cent, he has a way with words, and it’s usually hilarious when he takes a shot at his colleagues. Point and case his latest victim, 6ix9ine. It should come as no surprise that he would go after the Brooklyn rapper since the two already have a history that includes a war of words.

This time, the “Gangsta Zone” rapper used the latest episode of his new Peacock series It’s So Dumb It’s Criminal to give out a special award to someone who snitched on a relative who committed a crime. Snoop chose 6ix9ine’s name for the award.

“Here’s the winner of the Tekashi69 Memorial Snitch Award, talking about a string of house fires,” he said during the episode. His special guest also seemed to appreciate the humor as both Deon Cole and Ron Funches did not hold back their laughter.

An Ohio woman was the recipient of the unfortunate award, and according to the show, she told a news reporter her cousin set her home on fire because he couldn’t have an intimate relationship with her.

Snoop has very little patience for 6x9ine and has taken several shots at him over the years. Their beef started after the “Gooba” rapper posted a video of himself watching a documentary where Suge Knight implied that Snoop was once an informant. He added insult to injury when he started to rag on Snoop’s age.

The “Nuthin But A G’Thang” rapper, considered an OG in the Hip-Hop world, did not take long to retaliate and eventually dragged 69 and schooled him in trolling.

At that time, he is quoted on Instagram as saying, “You better get the f*ck off my line, ni**a. Rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine leaked a video in 2020 allegedly of Snoop Dogg cheating on his wife. That caused quite a stir and reactions from the West Coast hip hop community, including The Game and Wack 100, who warned the rainbow-haired rapper not to come to Los Angeles. Of course, 69 did anyway and even took a photo at Nipsey Hussle’s memorial site.

Check out the clip below.