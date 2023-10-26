Small Business Support

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business development, Darren Pinard, has promised government’s continued support for further growth of the sector.

During the opening ceremony of the second annual Ti Vilaj Kweyol this week, Mr. Pinard disclosed that government has invested heavily in the small business sector to ensure local entrepreneurs can reap financial rewards.

Over seventy small businesses are being featured at Ti Vilaj Kweyol this year.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/251023-Pinard001.mp3

Pinard said steps continue to be taken so that Dominica can benefit from better access to and interaction with the global community.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/251023-Pinard002.mp3

Minister of State with responsibility for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development, Darren Pinard.

Pinard, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Colihaut Constituency, encouraged Dominicans and visitors to support local culture and businesses by attending Ti Vilaj Kweyol being hosted at the Botanic Gardens from 11am to 8pm until Thursday 26th October.