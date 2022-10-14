Skip Marley Recovering From Covid, Halts Tour

Skip Marley has announced the cancellation of the rest of his Change Tour after he contracted Covid-19.

The grandson of Bob Marley but holding his own as a Grammy-nominated artist, Skip’s Change Tour began on September 21. The tour was to run until the end of October with stops in Massachusetts, New York, Washington, DC, California, and several Southwestern states before ending in Vermont.

In a short statement sharedon his Twitter account, Skip Marley shared his disappointment about the tour being canceled.

“I was feeling under the weather yesterday and unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID. To keep my tour family & my fans safe I am very sorry to say I need to postpone the rest of the Change Tour,” he said.

He also added, “I’ll announce new dates as soon as we can. One Love. Rastafari Lives.”

Skip’s announcement comes just weeks after he was denied entry into Canada because of the country’s Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

On September 21, the reggae artist shared that he was not allowed entry by Border Agents after seeking entry at the Peace Bridge in Fort Erie.

Skip’s tour was to kick off with his first performance in Toronto, but that show was axed after he was denied entry.

“Unfortunately this time we’ve been turned away but we’re looking forward to rescheduling right at the Toybox. Once again I want to apologize to all the fans. We tried and we will keep on trying but we gon keep on trying until next time so everyone can look forward to that but as of now the rules are the rules…until then one love,” Skip shared with fans in a video shared on Twitter.

The artist also shared the immigration forms he received, which explained the reasons for his denial.

The country is open to vaccinated international travelers, but those who aren’t fully vaccinated are required to meet an exemption or be traveling for a “non-discretionary purpose” before they are allowed into the country, a requirement that Skip did not meet.