Six Queen Contestants sashed for the Miss Dominica 2024 title in February 2024.

Six elegant young women have signed their contracts to compete for the Miss Dominica 2024 title in February 2024.

The ladies were sashed at a ceremony this morning where they also dipped for the order of appearance in the pageant.

Project officer for the Discover Dominica Authority Daphne Vidal Pledged the full support of the DFC to the queen pageants and made an appeal to potential sponsors to come on board to sponsor these contestants as they journey to the crown.

