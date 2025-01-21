The Diocese of Roseau to participate in activities to mark the Golden Jubilee of the Roman Catholic Church Five countries to be represented at the Miss OECS pageant in Dominica on Friday The Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation expects its fleet of trucks for collection to improve significantly in the coming weeks The IRC is embarking on site visits to various electricity generation projects A Trafalgar man charged over 7 years ago with the murder of his brother has reunited with his family A three-day Dominica Trade Mission commences
Six former calypso monarchs advances to the semifinals of the 2025 calypso competition

03 February 2025
Six former calypso monarchs have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 calypso competition.

JD, Observer, Tasha P, Bobb, Daddy Chess and Karessa were among the 20 chosen from the quarter finals on Saturday evening

The 20 who reached the semifinals are JD, CHECKO, SHANICE, OBSERVER, TASHA P, BOBB, JOY, DADDY CHESS, SHADOW FLOW, KARESSA, LADY ESSE, TREND SETTER, DANYAN, NARSHEL, CHECKER, ABIYAH, SYE, WEBB, BINGO AND SOUL PUSS.

The semifinals will be held on February 15.

