Six former calypso monarchs advances to the semifinals of the 2025 calypso competition

Six former calypso monarchs have advanced to the semifinals of the 2025 calypso competition.

JD, Observer, Tasha P, Bobb, Daddy Chess and Karessa were among the 20 chosen from the quarter finals on Saturday evening

The 20 who reached the semifinals are JD, CHECKO, SHANICE, OBSERVER, TASHA P, BOBB, JOY, DADDY CHESS, SHADOW FLOW, KARESSA, LADY ESSE, TREND SETTER, DANYAN, NARSHEL, CHECKER, ABIYAH, SYE, WEBB, BINGO AND SOUL PUSS.

The semifinals will be held on February 15.