Shenseea’s Album ‘Never Gets Late Here’ Debuts At No. 1 On iTunes

Shenseea drops off her sophomore album, Never Gets Late Here, on Friday (May 24). The project debut at No. 1 on the iTunes Reggae Chart. The title reflects her belief that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams, a message Shenseea hopes will resonate with her fans through her music.

The Jamaican singer has been working on the album for the past two years, and her fans finally get a chance to hear what her new music sounds like. The verdict is in, and the masses appear to be appreciating her new body of work as the album quickly climbs to the top of the iTunes Reggae Albums chart.

Shenseea tapped artists like Wizkid, Coi Leray, Masicka, Di Genius, and Anitta for the album, which comprised fourteen tracks, including her 2024 hit “Hit & Run,” which kicked off a big year for her. Shenyeng hosted an album signing event on Friday in Brooklyn, NY, as fans gathered to get their hands on signed physical copies of the project.

Shenseea “Never Gets Late Here” album cover

She also hosted an album release party in Miami and has another one planned for London on May 27, when she will host the City Splash After Party. Sources told Urban Islandz that she is also planning another album release party for Kingston, Jamaica.

In the meantime, Shenseea’s Jamaica manager, Romeich Major, is showing out for the album. Major, who is instrumental in Shenseea’s career, has already decked out his fleet with Never Gets Late Here artwork as he promotes the project across the island. “Greatness 8 years (3 million youtube subscriber),” Major wrote. “One of our most streamed artist from jamaica! Second album to be released in some part a the world already and releasing in jamaica tonight. Just so glad for my artist @shenseea @romeichentertainment and all the #Shenyeng fans we gonnna have some fun and excitement with these new songs!”

Romeich also launched a giveaway for fans to run up the numbers as part of his promo for the album. “Send me a video or a Pic today if you see the trailor in the streets I’ll repost and you might win some cash all do tag me and @shenseea. We just throwing out the bag today,” he wrote.

Never Gets Late Here was initially slated for release in March of this year but was pushed back to May due to production delays. The album is the followup to her debut LP, Alpha, which was released in March 2022. That project debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Reggae Album chart and peaked at No. 2. Alpha also topped the iTunes Reggae Chart.

Tags: Shenseea