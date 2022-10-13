Shenseea Slips In Curve Hugging Leather Fit For Cardi B’s Burlesque Party

Shenseea is showing off her curves and her sexy outfit for her attendance at Cardi B’s burlesque-themed birthday at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

Shenseea was among a few of the invitees to Cardi B’s star-studded event. On Wednesday, the Jamaican singer shared snapshots of her all-black outfit. “Givin u culture and servin u looks!” she wrote.

The ‘Alpha’ artist shared three photos which saw her wearing black leather vintage style high-waist bottoms and a tight lace corset set with black beads around her neck and draped over her breasts. The look was accompanied by black gloves and matching stockings, along with a black feathered headdress and a black fringe see-through cover-up that he draped by her wrists.

Meanwhile, her manager Romeich Major showed love as he reposted her image with the caption, “Black on black. Strong black female over yahsuh.”

Shenseea

The dancehall deejay and budding hip-hop artist have been quiet these past few weeks, only popping out for work and with the videos of her music collaborations. She has also teased that something is coming, but little to no details have been shared.

This week she announced that the music video for “Obsessed” by Calvin Harris featuring Shenseea and Charlie Puth was out. The video, released 13 days ago, now has 1.1 million views on YouTube.

Shenseea also recently released her collaboration with Skillibeng, “Rain,” which was released a month ago and now has 2.5 million views on YouTube. The song sees her interchanging in patois and also rapping, while Skillibeng comes in with his signature rapping style and his hilarious made-up words. She has also teased that the video for the track “Diana” by Fireboy DML and Chris Brown, on which she features, is coming soon.

Since her debut as a hip-hop artist earlier this year, Shenseea has been working behind the scenes. The mother of one was recently spotted performing at Rolling Loud New York.

Meanwhile, fans are speculating that Shenseea is coming with something big, as she has posted a dozen black squares on her Instagram account. Fans have expressed curiosity as to what she is teasing. However, Shenseea has maintained her silence.