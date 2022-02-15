Shenseea Released Her First Rap Song “R U That” With 21 Savage

Shenseea released her first rap song “R U That” featuring 21 Savage.

The Dr. Luke-produced single is the third song off her upcoming debut album, ALPHA, due in March. The 25-year-old Jamaican singer has been rising steadily on the international scene. Last year, she signed with Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, who also manages The Weekend, Doja Cat, Brandy, and more.

That connection is baring fruits since it has led to her being featured on Kanye West’s Donda, her latest track, “Lick,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, as well as rubbing shoulders with many other entertainers. Shenseea also declared earlier this year that she has bigger dreams than becoming the Queen of Dancehall, with her eyes set on becoming a pop star.

This weekend was all about extending and solidifying her international webs. On Friday, Shenseea was spotted hanging out with Rihanna at a Fenty Beauty Universe event, then on Saturday, she was partying with Winnie Harlow, and on Sunday, she was at the Super Bowl LVI games at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was at the latter that the “Trending Gyal” singer hopped on Instagram Live to give fans a peek at her current situation and made the thrilling announcement.

While she did not say much on the Live, she pinned, “Gonna drop another song, just because Featuring 21 Savage.”

“And no, it’s not a dancehall track,” she explained in a tweet.

As promised, “R U That” sees Shenseea working out her vocals over a dancehall beat as she questions 21 Savage’s ability to give her just what she desires.

The Atlanta rapper came through with a solid verse confirming just how he intends to treat his lady. The Valentine’s Day release is no doubt fitting based on the song’s lyrics. “Anytime you want, whenever you need (On God) / Shawty a hustler, the female version of me / Got my bag with her nickname overseas (Shh) / We took a trip to the beach just to feel the breeze (21),” he raps.

While this is her first track with the Atlanta-based rapper, this is not the first time the two artistes would make a headline.

Back in 2019, it was widely rumored they were entangled following a leaked audio conversation between 21 Savage and Meek Mill. The two rappers were playing Call of Duty when 21 Savage was heard saying, “You know that Jamaican h*e Meek, Shenseea?” to which Meek Mill responded, “You know 30,000 people listening to this, 21, right?”

The rappers had laughed it off, but after the audio went viral, 21 Savage found himself explaining that he was trying to say he was a fan of her music and admitted that he need to stop using the word “h*e” to describe women because it is not acceptable.

While many social media users were not convinced by 21 Savage’s clarification, others found his wording in the audio particularly offensive and derogatory. Shenseea was not phased by the expression, as almost three years later, a new collab between the two is here.

Shenseea may be busy living her best life, but she has also been working on her music. Her album, ALPHA, will be released in the coming weeks, and the pre-save option will go live this week.