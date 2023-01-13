Shenseea Gets NAACP Image Award Nomination With Chris Brown & Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML, Chris Brown, and Shenseea have been nominated for “Outstanding International Song” by the 54th NAACP Image Awards for the track “Diana“.

The Image Awards, curated by the NAACP, recognizes the outstanding achievements and performances of people of color in several areas across film, music, and entertainment, with 80 competitive categories that cover film, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

In the Outstanding International Song category, “Diana” is competing with “Bad To Me” by Wizkid (RCA Records/Starboy/Sony Music International), “Last Last” by Burna Boy (Atlantic Records), “No Woman No Cry” by Tems (Def Jam Recordings), and “Stand Strong” by Davido featuring Sunday Service Choir (RCA Records/Sony Music UK).

The nominations for this year’s awards were televised, with Shenseea’s road manager Dizzy Cleanface sharing a congratulatory post to the artists and writers who created “Diana.”

“Congratulations! @shenseea was nominated for a 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding International Song! also congratulations to @thatboysp & @aleicia for writing this. We Good @fireboydml @chrisbrownofficial @teezio,” the manager said.

President and CEO of the NAACP, Derrick Johnson, in a statement, said the nominees this year “have conveyed a wide range of authentic stories and diverse experiences that have resonated with many in our community, and we’re proud to recognize their outstanding achievements and performances.”

Fans can begin to vote for their favorite artists and will have until February 10, 2023. The Image Awards winners will be revealed during the two-hour live show on February 25, 2023. The award show is returning this year with in-person attendance for the first time since the pandemic started.

In the meantime, Shenseea was congratulated by many fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry, including Busta Rhymes and her former manager Romeich Major who left fire emojis under the post. Writer Aleicia also reacted by writing, “we gooood.”

The artist herself hasn’t reacted to the nomination, although she did re-post the NAACP announcement video from her manager. It seems that she also received some flowers for her latest accomplishment, which she shared with fans.