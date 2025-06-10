A new project to enhance housing in Roseau launched Dominica seeking to reduce the importation of pork and poultry by 30 percent in the next five years The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this afternoon The government of Dominica to introduce a policy to stop the sale of farm lands Dominica’s Prime Minister believes a discussion with gang leaders in Haiti may be a way to find a solution to that country’s gang violence Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment
World News

Several people killed in school shooting in Austria 

10 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
DEVELOPING STORY,

Several people have been killed in a suspected shooting at a school in the Austrian city of Graz, according to media reports.

Police said on Tuesday morning that they had deployed to the BORG Dreierschützengasse school after shots were reported.

They reported that they have secured the premises.

“No further danger is expected”, the police said in a post on X. 

The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify the number. Austrian media suggested at least eight people were killed.

INTERACTIVE-Austria-map-school-shooting-1749549340
(Al Jazeera)

Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, according to the Austria Press Agency.

Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung reported that shots were first heard in the facility starting around 10am (8:00 GMT), with the attack taking place in two classrooms.

The media described the attack as one of the country’s worst-ever mass shootings.

Austria’s second-biggest city Graz is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of about 300,000 inhabitants.

More to come…

 

