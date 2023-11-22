Senator Oscar George hails Saudi-Arabia trip as a success

Minister of State with responsibility for Youth and Sports Senator Oscar George has hailed Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit’s recent trip to Saudi-Arabia for the inaugural CARICOM-Saudi Arabia Summit a success.

Senator George was part of the delegation to the summit focused on developing investment and trade links in key sectors such as infrastructure, hospitality, energy, climate change, and environmental sustainability.

According to the senator this summit is the beginning of a fruitful relationship between the kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Caricom.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123-Oscar001.mp3

Senator George considers the summit a success as it focused on priority areas for support at the country and CARICOM levels, including tourism, renewable energy, food, security, and interregional connectivity.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/211123-Oscar002.mp3

