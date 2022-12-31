Security guard apprehends man seen with weapon, hands over gun to cops Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A man was held and a firearm taken from him by a security guard in Portmore, St Catherine.

The man identified as 39-year-old Dave Tyrell of Ellington Road, Bridgeport, St Catherine, has been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act.

Reports are that at about 5:30 pm, on Tuesday, December 27, on Marcus Garvey Drive, the security guard, who was on duty, noticed Tyrell with a firearm and made enquiries. Tyrell could not produce a firearm license or permit; the security guard confiscated the weapon and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, the firearm and ammunition were handed over; however the Tyrell was not found

Tyrell was charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorized possession of ammunition after a Taurus 9mm pistol with a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him by a security guard.

Reports are on Wednesday, December 21 Tyrell turned himself over to the police accompanied by his attorney, an interview was conducted and he was subsequently charged.

His court date is being arranged.

