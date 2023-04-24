Scientist Claims To Have Solved Bermuda Triangle Mystery

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. May 10, 2023: The mystery of the Bermuda Triangle has fascinated people for decades. Now a scientist claims to have solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

According to a report by Popular Mechanics, Dr. Simon Boxall, a marine biologist from the University of Southampton, believes that the strange occurrences in the Bermuda Triangle can be attributed to a natural phenomenon. The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil’s Triangle, is a region in the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean where ships and airplanes have mysteriously disappeared over the years.

Dr. Boxall has suggested that the mystery can be explained by the presence of methane hydrates in the area. Methane hydrates are a type of gas that is trapped in ice below the ocean floor. When the ice melts, the methane gas is released, which can cause ships and planes to lose buoyancy and sink. In addition, the gas can also create huge bubbles that rise to the surface, which could explain the reported sightings of strange lights and flashes in the area.

Dr. Boxall’s theory is just one of many that have been put forward to explain the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, but he believes that it is the most plausible. He has also noted that many of the disappearances in the area can be explained by human error or natural causes, and that there is no evidence to suggest that there is anything supernatural or paranormal about the region.

While Dr. Boxall’s theory may not be the final word on the matter, it provides an interesting new perspective on this enduring mystery.