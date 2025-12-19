Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,395 

Dominica Farmers Receive Nearly $1M in Irrigation and Beekeeping Equipment

Former Leader of the United Workers Party Lennox Linton has taken issue over a statement made by the party’s leader this week.

A firearms task force, established this year, is yielding fruit.

Three people are in police custody in connection with a double homicide in Savanne Paille

Dominica to Add New Ambulances and Firetrucks to Emergency Fleet in 2026

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit says Dominica is ready to pursue a joint venture with Guadeloupe and Martinique for the sale of geothermal energy.