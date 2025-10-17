Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,332 

The Chairman of the Komite’ Pou Etide Kreyol has called for a Government subvention to advance the work of the committee

Government could soon go to Parliament for the passage of legislation for special license plates for rental vehicles

A 43-year-old Fondcole man fined $750 dollars for child abuse

The Dominica Bar Association calls for consultation on the implementation of extended court hours for the Roseau Magistrates Court

The Dominica Police Force reporting the biggest drug bust in the country's history

Dominica’s Prime Minister is hopeful the Voter Confirmation Process will begin on October 15