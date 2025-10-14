Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,329 

The Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT) recognized several teachers and schools during the observance of World Teachers' Day.

Dominica enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Barbados to promote tourism products

Dominica’s Prime Minister is hopeful the Voter Confirmation Process will begin on October 15

Acting police chief Lincoln Corbette and his deputy Jeffrey James to take up new acting appointments

The Registrar of Cooperatives in Dominica issues order placing the league under administrative supervision

A national food exposition among activities for World Food Day 2025