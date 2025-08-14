Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,267 

Renovation works at the Arawak House of Culture are almost complete

The Government of Dominica may consider allowing Palestinian nationals to settle in Dominica

New fee for waste collection to come on stream in Dominica

The process to establish a Minimum Wage Board for the revision of Dominica’s minimum wage has begun

Doctors within the Public Health Care System to see an increase in salaries effective August 06, 2025

A call reiterated for the naming and renaming of public buildings, streets and parks after Dominican who have excelled in various areas