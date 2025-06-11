Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,203 

The NCCU to report profits of $4.1 million dollars at its 15th Annual General Meeting this afternoon

Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment

A Fond Cole man found guilty with murder, is awaiting sentencing from the court

Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency

The 2025-2026 budget presentation will make provision to tackle the cost of living in Dominica

Completion date for construction of the Dominica Abattoir set for August month end