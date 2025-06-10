The government of Dominica to introduce a policy to stop the sale of farm lands A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been released from custody at the Dominica State Prison Over 700 students to sit the Grade Six National Assessment this week Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency Dominica’s Minister for Tourism says the country’s achievement of green destination certification will create access to larger markets opportunities for investment Dominica’s Minister for the Environment says the country will continue to tackle plastic pollution
World News

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,202 

09 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Here’s where things stand on Tuesday, June 10:

Fighting

  • Russia launched large drone attacks on Kyiv and the southern port of Odesa on Tuesday morning, regional authorities said.
  • Timur Tkachenko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, said that several districts of the capital were being attacked simultaneously, resulting in damage to buildings and fires.
  • Oleh Kiper, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a “massive” drone attack struck an emergency medical building, a maternity ward and residential buildings. Kiper said that a 59-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the attack on residential buildings, but there were no casualties at the maternity ward.
  • Russian air defence systems destroyed 76 Ukrainian drones over a two-hour period on Monday, Russian media outlets reported.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces “continued to advance into the depths of the enemy’s defence” in Ukraine’s east-central region of Dnipropetrovsk and taken control of more territory.

Diplomacy

  • Russia and Ukraine on Monday carried out an exchange of prisoners of war aged under 25. The exchange followed talks between the sides earlier this month in Istanbul.

Transportation

  • Russia’s civil aviation authority said early on Tuesday that it had temporarily suspended flights at all four major airports serving Moscow in response to Ukrainian drone attacks.

 

