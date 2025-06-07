Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit hints at possible Cabinet reshuffle Dominicans encouraged to approach the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane season with urgency Government to deliver keys for over 300 homes before the end of the year Prime Minister and Leader of the Dominica Labour Party Roosevelt Skerrit hails the Party’s impact on development in the East of the country A Venezuelan man charged in connection with the shooting death of Kent George has been released from custody at the Dominica State Prison Government’s Housing Expansion Program to bring relief to families of the Scottshead area next week
Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,199 

06 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
News|Russia-Ukraine war

Fire and smoke rise in the city after a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine June 6, 2025. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Video Duration 01 minutes 47 seconds play-arrow01:47

Russia targets Kyiv: Moscow says strikes are a response to 'terrorist acts'

Here’s where things stand on Saturday, June 7:

Fighting

  • At least six people were killed in Russian missile and drone strikes on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and across the country on Friday.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said three of the victims were emergency responders who were killed in a missile and drone attack on Kyiv, while a further 80 people nationwide were injured in the attacks.
  • Two people were killed in Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv, and at least one more person was killed in the northwestern city of Lutsk.
  • Ukraine’s air force said Russia had used 407 drones, one of the largest numbers recorded in a single attack, as well as 45 cruise and ballistic missiles in the attack.
  • The Ukrainian military said it had launched a preemptive strike overnight on the Engels and Dyagilevo airfields in the Russian regions of Saratov and Ryazan, in addition to striking at least three fuel reservoirs.
  • Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Russia had “responded” to Kyiv’s audacious drone attack that destroyed Russian heavy bombers at airfields in Siberia last weekend by attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its forces had carried out the strikes, which targeted military and military-related targets in response to what it called Ukrainian “terrorist acts” against Russia.
  • Western military aviation experts told the Reuters news agency that Russia will take years to replace the nuclear-capable bomber planes that were hit in Ukrainian drone strikes on airfields in Siberia.
  • Russia’s National Guard said it killed a man as he tried to prepare a drone attack on a military site in Russia’s Ryazan region, southeast of Moscow.
  • Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 82 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, Russia’s Defence Ministry said early on Saturday.

  • Moscow’s mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said six drones headed for the capital city had been destroyed or downed.
  • In total, Russia’s Defence Ministry said that air defences had downed 174 Ukrainian drones over 13 regions. Three Ukrainian Neptune missiles were also shot down over the Black Sea.
  • A locomotive train was derailed in Russia’s Belgorod region after the track was blown up, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Regional security

  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said some US legislators do not understand the scale of Russia’s military rearmament campaign: “They clearly have no idea what is happening there right now,” he said after a meeting with US President Donald Trump.
  • Merz said he had been reassured by President Trump’s “resounding no” to a question on whether the US had plans to withdraw from NATO.

Politics and diplomacy

  • The Kremlin reacted angrily to comments by Trump, who likened the war in Ukraine to a bitter dispute between toddlers in a park.
  • Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it was possible Trump believed his own comments, but for Russia, the war on Ukraine was “existential”.
  • “For us, it is an existential issue, an issue on our national interest, safety, on our future and the future of our children, of our country,” Peskov told reporters.
  • Russia has asked the UN nuclear watchdog to mediate between Moscow and Washington to resolve the question of what to do with US nuclear fuel stored at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is under Russian control.
  • Russian nuclear energy chief Alexei Likhachev said that Russia was willing either to use the fuel, supplied by US company Westinghouse, or to remove it entirely and return it to the United States.

Economy

  • The Russian central bank has cut its key interest rate by a full percentage point, a surprise move by the bank, which it justified by pointing to declining inflation pressure and a more robust rouble. It was the first easing since September 2022 by the bank, which has faced pressure from business leaders and top government officials to begin cutting rates.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

