River Conservation Plea

Chairman of the Delices Upliftment Committee, Michael Etienne, has issued a plea to the public to take care of the country’s rivers.

His call came during a ceremony to mark World Rivers Day earlier this week.

Etienne said the Delices Upliftment Committee will play its role in ensuring the wider public, especially the youth, are informed on how to preserve the country’s rivers.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/280923-River001.mp3

The Committee Chairman promised to engage other communities in taking steps to adopt rivers in their surroundings.

https://kairifm.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/280923-River002.mp3

Chairman of the Delices Upliftment Committee, Michael Etienne.

March 14th is the International Day of Action for Rivers. Etienne committed the group to increasing awareness and engaging in more conservation projects ahead of that date.