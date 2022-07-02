Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance During A$AP Rocky’s Wireless Festival Set

Rihanna was out to support her partner and father of her child, A$AP Rocky, on Friday at the Wireless Festival in London, England.

The beauty mogul has been out of the spotlight since giving birth back in May, and fans are still clamoring for a first look at her baby, who is reportedly a gorgeous little boy.

It seems that Rihanna put off her mommy duties for this weekend and accompanied her baby daddy A$AP Rocky to his show where he is performing at London’s Wireless Festival among the likes of Nicki Minaj and others.

A video shared online showed Rihanna in all black and wearing a light oversized puffer jacket moving through the crowd while Rocky was performing his set.

Rihanna, who wore a simple but elegant hairstyle and neutral makeup, appeared disgruntled as she walked past a crowd of screaming fans.

While Rihanna has been absent from the spotlight, Rocky has been busy giving interviews, and his latest performance comes alongside Chris Brown, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, and Fivio Foreign, while other artists like J. Cole and Tyler, The Creator are expected to perform over the weekend at London’s Crystal Palace.

In the meantime, the new parents have yet to share details about their baby boy, including his name and what he looks like. Rihanna gave birth on Friday, May 13, in Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s pregnancy was first revealed in January with a photoshoot as she bared her growing belly. Her pregnancy was a period of glitz and glamour as she re-invented the concept of maternity fashion while deviating from the norm.

Before she went into labor, the couple hinted that they might be married. On May 5, Rocky’s visuals and track for his music video D.M.B featuring Rihanna appeared to show the couple saying I Do to each other.

They have not confirmed that they are married, although there were previous rumors that they had planned to marry after the baby was born.

In one video, RiRi looked on as A$AP Rocky got his haircut before going on stage.