‘Ridiculous, absurd’: Condemnation over Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza 

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled his shocking plan to take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are forcibly moved out of the besieged enclave, spurring fears he would back an ethnic cleansing campaign.

During a news conference with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, Trump suggested Palestinians would “love to leave” Gaza, saying he foresees long-term US ownership of the Strip while it’s being rebuilt, claiming to bring jobs and economic prosperity to the area.

Trump’s comments drew sharp responses in the US and abroad. Here are some key reactions from around the world:

Hamas

Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri said the call for Palestinians in Gaza to be ethnically cleansed was an “expulsion from their land”.

“Trump’s remarks about his desire to control Gaza are ridiculous and absurd, and any ideas of this kind are capable of igniting the region,” Abu Zuhri said. “We consider them [the plan] a recipe for generating chaos and tension in the region because the people of Gaza will not allow such plans to pass.”

Saudi Arabia

While Trump claimed that Riyadh was not demanding a Palestinian homeland, Saudi Arabia said it would not normalise ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.

The foreign ministry said it rejected any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land and described its stance as “clear and explicit” as well as not negotiable.

“Saudi Arabia also reiterates its previously announced unequivocal rejection of any infringement on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, whether through Israeli settlement policies, the annexation of Palestinian lands, or attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land,” it said.

US Senator Chris Murphy

“He’s totally lost it,” Murphy, a Democrat, said on X. “A US invasion of Gaza would lead to the slaughter of thousands of US troops and decades of war in the Middle East. It’s like a bad, sick joke.”

CAIR, a US Muslim advocacy group

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people, not the United States, and President Trump’s call to expel Palestinians from their land is an absolute non-starter,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said.

“If the Palestinian people were ever somehow forcibly expelled from Gaza, this crime against humanity would spark widespread conflict, put the final nail in the coffin of international law, and destroy what remains of our nation’s international image and standing.”

Russia

“There are Israeli plans to take full control of the occupied West Bank and attempts to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, adding that “practicing a policy of collective punishment is a method that Russia rejects”.

Australia

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the government continues to support a two-state solution “where both Israelis and Palestinians could live in peace and security”.

“We’ve supported a ceasefire, we’ve supported hostages being released and we’ve supported aid getting into Gaza,” he said.

However, he refused to directly comment on Trump’s speech, saying: “I’m not going to have a running commentary on statements by the president of the United States.”

Amnesty International

Paul O’Brien, executive director at Amnesty International US, said removing all Palestinians from Gaza was “tantamount to destroying them as a people”.

“Gaza is their home. Gaza’s death and destruction is a result of the government of Israel killing civilians by the thousands, often with US bombs,” he said.