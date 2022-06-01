Rick Ross Paid $150K Cash For 1975 Chevy Impala Convertible At His Car Show

Rick Ross made one man a lot of money after acquiring a rare find in a 1975 Chevy Impala convertible classic car.

Rick Ross may be a rap veteran, but his real love seems to be cars. Rozay showed one fan some major love after he purchased a car from one of the guests of his first-ever car and bike show. There’s even a video showing the Maybach Music Group boss handing out $150,000 in cash.

Just about two weeks ago, Rick Ross opened his 45,000-square-foot mansion for guests for his first-ever car and bike show, where he met the fan he would eventually purchase the vehicle from.

The footage of Rick Ross visiting the fan hit social media yesterday, May 30. The caption on the Instagram page, Rick Ross Car & Bike Show page, explained some more about the purchase.

“WHEN THE BOSS SAYS HE WANTS IT HE GOES AND GET IT!!! BIG SHOT TO @134coke ON SELLING HIS 1975 CHEVY IMPALA CONVERTIBLE TO THE BOSS @richforever. NOTHING BUT LOVE!!!!! NETWORKING AT ITS BEST!!!! #305 #MMG #LLBB #LLNUT.”

The man who goes by the handle 134coke was definitely over the moon with the purchase and revealed that the “Aston Martin Music” rapper had sweetened the deal with a chain. In another clip, 134coke shows how much he enjoyed receiving the money as he spreads it all over the ground in excitement.

The show itself brought out a good crowd, with some rappers and celebrities showing up to support the venture. Rapper Curren$y and other celebrities showed off their low riders and old school rides. Ross also brought out his vehicles, including a fleet of older model cars painted candy red.

Rick Ross already own expensive cars like a Mercedes-Benz G Wagon, Ferrari 458 Speciale, Maybach, Rolls-Royce, and several classic cars. The hip hop mogul even owned a tractor.